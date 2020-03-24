Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG traded up $64.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $541.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

