Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Dean Capital Management grew its position in Ameren by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

Ameren stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

