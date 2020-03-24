Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,625 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after acquiring an additional 175,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,762,000 after buying an additional 112,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,212,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,204,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSIC traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

