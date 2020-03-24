Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

ROP traded up $29.95 on Tuesday, reaching $284.25. The stock had a trading volume of 95,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,899. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.74. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

