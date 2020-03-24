Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.51% from the stock’s current price.

POWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 78,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.15 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1,836.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

