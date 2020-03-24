Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Propetro from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Propetro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Propetro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Propetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.99.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 3,180,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. Propetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $192.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

