Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 293 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,330.42.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $37.27 on Tuesday, hitting $1,940.10. 7,122,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,758,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $958.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,970.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,842.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

