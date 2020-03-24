Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.21.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $24.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.95. 11,660,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,725. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.22 and a 200 day moving average of $201.72. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

