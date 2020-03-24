Psagot Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $12.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.12. 32,467,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,255,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.41. The stock has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.