Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $945,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $317,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 54,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.11. 3,533,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.