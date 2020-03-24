QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

QADA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.88.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of QADA stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.41. 125,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,592. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $648.15 million, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.97. QAD has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. QAD’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QAD will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,236,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,915,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $51,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,297,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,656,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,211 in the last three months. 51.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QAD by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in QAD by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 499,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 307,871 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in QAD by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in QAD by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.