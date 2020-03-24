QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

QADA stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $33.41. 125,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,592. QAD has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.15 million, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QAD will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,261,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,342,556.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,236,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,915,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,569 shares of company stock worth $1,631,211 in the last ninety days. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in QAD by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QAD by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

