Record (LON:REC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.34

Record Plc (LON:REC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.34 and traded as low as $26.20. Record shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 182,022 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.34.

In other Record news, insider James Wood-Collins sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £114,000 ($149,960.54).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services. The company offers currency hedging, currency for return, and other currency solutions and consulting services. Its clients include pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients.

