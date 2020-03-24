Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.98

Redcentric PLC (LON:RCN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.98 and traded as low as $89.00. Redcentric shares last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 46,120 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Redcentric in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

