Reitmans (TSE:RET.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET.A) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $0.40. Reitmans shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 8,100 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67. The company has a market cap of $14.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

Reitmans Company Profile (TSE:RET.A)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

