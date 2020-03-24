Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,551,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,397,000 after buying an additional 589,638 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,183,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,538,000 after buying an additional 110,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,149,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,575,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.