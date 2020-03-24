Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $18.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.53. 24,473,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,509,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.27.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Beta

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit