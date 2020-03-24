Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.82 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.18.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.43. 34,297,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,949,619. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.