Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $6.67 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $24.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.01. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

