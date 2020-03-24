Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $11.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.39. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

