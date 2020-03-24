Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,066 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,521,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,450 shares during the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.84. 19,319,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,853,563. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $143.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.