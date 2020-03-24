Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.37

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.37 and traded as low as $76.20. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $78.71, with a volume of 3,085,231 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$90.49 and its 200-day moving average is A$94.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $3.497 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s payout ratio is currently 116.65%.

In related news, insider Megan Clark acquired 600 shares of Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$82.96 ($58.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,773.00 ($35,300.00).

About Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

