Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $22.00

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a positive rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pagerduty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pagerduty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.30.

NYSE PD traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. 4,160,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,507. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -20.22. Pagerduty has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $1,306,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,687,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,457,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,588 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,619,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 53,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

