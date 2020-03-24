Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $0.97. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 571,939 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $308.40 million and a PE ratio of -40.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.71.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

