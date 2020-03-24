SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.08

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 213202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSEZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of SSE PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SSE PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SSE PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

