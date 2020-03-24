Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.13% of Accenture worth $179,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

NYSE:ACN traded up $13.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

