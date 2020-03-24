Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $383,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,053,000 after buying an additional 281,206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after buying an additional 317,246 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after purchasing an additional 951,833 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after purchasing an additional 228,250 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,486,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,174,623. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

