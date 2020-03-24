Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $182.77 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,862 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $182,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,771,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,019,443. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

