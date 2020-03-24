Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $570.97 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,942,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,738 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.21% of UnitedHealth Group worth $570,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $24.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.80. 8,885,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.55.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

