Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64,443 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $377,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $77.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,134.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,339,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,357.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,321.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

