Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.15% of Medtronic worth $230,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT stock traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,954,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,685. The stock has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.48. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

