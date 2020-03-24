Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,333 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.24% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $300,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $4,338,520.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,527,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,765,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 682,645 shares of company stock valued at $95,516,671. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.18.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.89. 6,827,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,386. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.70. The company has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

