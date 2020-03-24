Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 110,281 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 110,281 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $211,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.40. 49,939,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,571,281. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

