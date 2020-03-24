Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 743,176 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,595,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743,176 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.14% of Johnson & Johnson worth $524,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.18. 17,591,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,121,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.