Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 88,576 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,649,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,576 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $229,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,822,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 11,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 66,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,310,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM traded up $9.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,297,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,949,619. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $1,139,159.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

