STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.68

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

