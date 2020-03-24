Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,738 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 710% compared to the average daily volume of 338 call options.

NYSE:IVR traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,456,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,366. The company has a market cap of $917.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 79.37%.

In related news, COO David B. Lyle acquired 5,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,190. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Norris purchased 4,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at $418,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

