Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.58

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as low as $3.03. Storebrand ASA shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58.

About Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF)

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services for private individuals, companies, municipalities, and public sector in Norway and Sweden. It operates through Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other segments. The Savings segment offers pension saving products, including retirement, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products for private individuals.

