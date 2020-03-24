Swedish Match (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.94

Swedish Match AB (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.94 and traded as low as $46.51. Swedish Match shares last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 581 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

Swedish Match Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

