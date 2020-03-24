Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Targeted Medical Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:TRGM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Targeted Medical Pharma shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 40,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Targeted Medical Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRGM)

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, doing business as Physician Therapeutics, develops and commercializes amino acid based medications to physicians, pharmacies, and patients in the United States. It offers a line of patented amino acid based medical food products, dietary supplements, and generic drugs primarily for the treatment of metabolic syndrome/obesity; sleep disorders associated with anxiety; hypertension; viral infections; cognitive disorders/fatigue; sleep disorders associated with depression, fibromyalgia, and PTSD; pain disorders and inflammatory conditions/fibromyalgia; osteoarthritis and joint disorders; and peripheral neuropathy.

