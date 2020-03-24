Telecom plus (LON:TEP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,341.30

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,341.30 and traded as low as $1,090.37. Telecom plus shares last traded at $1,180.00, with a volume of 459,432 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,540 ($20.26)) on shares of Telecom plus in a report on Monday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $976.04 million and a P/E ratio of 28.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,366.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,341.30.

In other news, insider Charles Wigoder sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.44), for a total transaction of £8,875,000 ($11,674,559.33).

About Telecom plus (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

