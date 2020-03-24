Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 292.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

DUK traded up $7.35 on Tuesday, hitting $71.50. 6,497,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $92.85. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

