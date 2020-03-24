Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. 995,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,813. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86.

