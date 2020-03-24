Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,547,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,354 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $12.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.