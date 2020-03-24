Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 3,588 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $19.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

