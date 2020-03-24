Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.20

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 466306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Timbercreek Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.30 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timbercreek Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.58.

The firm has a market cap of $645.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41, a current ratio of 50.58 and a quick ratio of 50.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

