Traders Purchase High Volume of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,237 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 860% compared to the typical volume of 233 call options.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $53.17. 560,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,314. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $59.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit