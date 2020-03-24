Traders Purchase High Volume of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:SKYY)

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,237 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 860% compared to the typical volume of 233 call options.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $53.17. 560,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,314. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $59.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

