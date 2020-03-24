Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.39

Shares of Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.39 and traded as low as $11.85. Trakm8 shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 35,499 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

In related news, insider Jonathan Furber sold 68,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £15,067.14 ($19,819.97).

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

