Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.18

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.18 and traded as low as $2.52. Trans World Entertainment shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 24,114 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trans World Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trans World Entertainment stock. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 187,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Independent Family Office LLC owned about 10.34% of Trans World Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trans World Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWMC)

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

