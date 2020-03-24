Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $71.89

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.89 and traded as low as $48.00. Transense Technologies shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 3,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Transense Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22.

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX (7.30) (($0.10)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Transense Technologies Company Profile (LON:TRT)

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

